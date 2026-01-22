Sabarimala Shrine Gold Mystery Deepens as Court Grants Custody

A Vigilance Court has approved a one-day custody of Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), intensifying the investigation into the gold loss incident at the revered hill shrine.

The court's decision, announced by Judge Mohit C S, allows the SIT to interrogate Rajeevaru, who was arraigned as the 13th accused in connection with the disappearance of gold from the Sreekovil doorframe at the shrine.

This legal proceeding marks the first custody request granted for Rajeevaru since his January arrest, with the court set to rule on additional bail petitions soon. The SIT's formation followed a Kerala High Court mandate for a deeper investigative dive into the shrine-related gold loss cases.

