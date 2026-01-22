Left Menu

Tragic Steel Plant Blast Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh

A catastrophic explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district resulted in the death of six workers and injured five others. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast and have vowed to provide all necessary support to the affected families.

  India

A devastating explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district claimed the lives of at least six workers, leaving five others critically injured. The blast occurred on Thursday at the Real Ispat and Power Ltd in Bakulahi village, as confirmed by District Collector Deepak Soni.

The incident reportedly took place in the plant's Dust Settling Chamber, where an explosion resulted in hot dust engulfing workers, causing severe burns. Emergency response teams, including police and administrative officials, swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct relief and rescue operations.

The injured workers have been transferred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur. State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal has ensured thorough investigation and adequate medical care for the victims. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, promising comprehensive support from the government.

