Changi Airport's Record-Breaking Year: Expanding Global Reach

Changi Airport, Singapore, achieved a record 69.98 million passenger movements in 2025. India's inclusion as a top market contributed significantly. The airport expanded its network with 13 new city links and improved cargo performances. Changi seeks further regional growth amid challenging global conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:31 IST
Changi Airport's Record-Breaking Year: Expanding Global Reach
Changi Airport has emerged as a leading hub in global aviation, reaching an all-time high of 69.98 million passenger movements in 2025, a 3.4% increase from 2024. India's status as a top market played a crucial role in this achievement.

The airport has significantly expanded its global footprint by adding 13 new city links. These additions include destinations across Asia and beyond, enhancing its connectivity and network strength. The latest routes bolster Changi's position in the rapidly growing Asian travel market.

In 2025, airfreight throughput soared to 2.08 million tonnes, with China, the USA, Australia, Hong Kong, and India being primary markets. CAG CEO Yam Kum Weng expressed aspirations for continued growth into 2026, seeking innovation to elevate the travel experience amid changing global dynamics.

