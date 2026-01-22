Bridging Skills Gaps: Karnataka Partners with Australia

The Government Tool & Training Centre (GTTC) in Karnataka has entered into a significant partnership with Australia's Workinitiatives, an initiative designed to address crucial skills shortages in multiple industries across Australia.

The agreement focuses on aligning Karnataka's skilled professionals with Australian employers in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and technology. Using innovative technologies, the partnership seeks to create a smooth interface between job seekers in Karnataka and potential employers in Australia.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was officially signed by GTTC's MD, Siddalingappa Pujari, and Workinitiatives' CEO, Chris Carman, with Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil in attendance. The collaboration is expected to foster ethical placements and bolster ties with Australian industry and training providers, addressing Australia's growing demand for skilled workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)