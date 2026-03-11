Left Menu

Court Clears Path for Varanasi Elevated Corridor Construction

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed contempt petitions concerning the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor through Varanasi's Shivpur. The petitioners alleged that the corridor violated a 2013 interim order, but the court found that the construction was on government land and permissible.

The Allahabad High Court has given the green light for the continuation of a four-lane elevated corridor project in Varanasi's Shivpur. This ruling comes as the court dismissed contempt petitions against the construction, which was claimed to violate an earlier court order.

Petitioners had argued that the 2013 interim order prohibited any construction on the land, which is considered pond land. However, the court observed that the construction occurred after the interim order and found no grounds for contempt.

The court noted that the elevated corridor is being built on government land, and twelve out of a planned twenty-five pillars have already been erected, allowing the project to progress.

