Manipur's Bus Terminal Revival: A Gateway to Enhanced Connectivity
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the reopening of Manipur's Inter State Bus Terminal in Imphal, emphasizing its importance in boosting connectivity within the state and beyond. He praised the quick revival of the facility and its role in improving logistics, reducing inefficiencies, and strengthening supply chains.
- Country:
- India
The recently recommissioned Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Imphal, inaugurated on Thursday, holds the promise of better connectivity for Manipur, according to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Speaking at the launch event, Bhalla emphasized the terminal's foundational role in the state's transportation network.
Originally opened in 2011, the ISBT was envisioned as a modern conduit connecting Manipur to the rest of India, facilitating safe and efficient inter-state travel. However, its operations had languished until today's reinvigoration, which the governor hailed as a testament to collective determination to harness public infrastructure effectively.
With ISBT's restoration, the governor foresees improved logistics, reduced transport inefficiencies, and strengthened supply chains. He underscored the state's commitment to evolving the terminal into a world-class transport hub. Bhalla also applauded the state transport department for its swift revival of the ISBT, which now resumes organized bus services on 12 routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Post Targets ₹17,546 Cr Revenue as Q3 Review Flags Logistics Push
DP World Powers Central India with Powarkheda Logistics Hub
Shadowfax Technologies' IPO: A Rising Star in E-commerce Logistics
AI Revolutionizes Ocean Freight Logistics
Shadowfax Technologies: A Prominent Player in the Logistics Arena Begins IPO Journey