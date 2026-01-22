Chandrababu Naidu Wraps Up Influential Davos Tour

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has successfully concluded his four-day tour of Davos, Switzerland, where he took part in the World Economic Forum meeting. On Thursday, Naidu embarked on his journey back home, with his arrival in Hyderabad expected at 8.25 am on Friday.

During his stay in Davos, Naidu participated in more than 36 programs, engaging with numerous international representatives from countries like Israel, UAE, and Switzerland. Notable meetings included discussions with ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, among others.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to highlight the advancements made by Andhra Pradesh in areas such as green energy, technology, Artificial Intelligence, and tourism, reflecting the state's focus on innovation and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)