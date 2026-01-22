Left Menu

Telangana Embraces AI and Renewable Initiatives at WEF

Telangana ministers met industry leaders at the WEF in Davos, discussing industrial expansions and collaborations. Investment plans include expanding Hyderabad's Creamline Dairy plant and exploring renewable energy. A MoU with Pearson aims to boost AI talent. Telangana government explores sustainable growth through advanced manufacturing and renewable initiatives.

Updated: 22-01-2026 22:03 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana ministers, including D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, engaged with industry leaders. A significant topic was Godrej Industries' expansion of its Creamline Dairy plant in Hyderabad, with plans for a 150-crore investment.

Beyond the dairy expansion, discussions with Godrej included AI integration in oil palm agriculture and infrastructure projects for Hyderabad's proposed 'Bharat Future City'. The interaction highlighted Telangana's aims for advancement in various sectors.

Furthermore, a MoU with Pearson was signed to enhance AI skills in the state, aligning with Telangana's vision for a future-ready workforce. The INOX Group showed interest in renewable energy ventures, hoping to transform Telangana into a hub for sustainable innovation.

