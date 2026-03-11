Lok Sabha Speaker Retains Seat Amid Opposition Outcry
The no-confidence motion against Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker was defeated by a voice vote. Amid disruptions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the opposition for challenging the Speaker's integrity. This motion highlighted tensions within parliamentary politics not seen in four decades.
- Country:
- India
In an eventful session of the Lok Sabha, the resolution calling for the removal of Speaker Om Birla was defeated on Wednesday. The high-drama session saw the opposition staging protests and demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the resolution was dismissed through a voice vote.
Jagadambika Pal, chairing the session, urged the opposition parties to maintain decorum. Despite the continued uproar, the motion faced outright rejection, prompting the adjournment of the House for the day. Amit Shah chastised the opposition's actions, emphasizing that the parliamentary rules, not party rules, govern the House proceedings.
Shah expressed dismay over questioning the Speaker's integrity, noting that it's the first no-confidence motion against the Speaker in nearly forty years. He highlighted the BJP's historical stance of never challenging a Speaker's position, underscoring the role of the Speaker as a fair and neutral guardian of the House's interests.
ALSO READ
Opposition's resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as speaker rejected in Lok Sabha by voice vote.
Monalisa Bhonsle Seeks Police Protection to Marry Boyfriend Amidst Family Opposition
In 17th LS, Rahul Gandhi's attendance was 51 pc, average was 66 pc; in 16th LS, his attendance was 52 pc, average was 80 pc: Amit Shah.
Rahul Gandhi says he is not allowed to speak, actually he doesn't want to speak in LS: Amit Shah.
Farmers will not be harmed due to any deal; propaganda being spread on this: Amit Shah on Oppn criticism of Indo-US deal.