Lok Sabha Speaker Retains Seat Amid Opposition Outcry

In an eventful session of the Lok Sabha, the resolution calling for the removal of Speaker Om Birla was defeated on Wednesday. The high-drama session saw the opposition staging protests and demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the resolution was dismissed through a voice vote.

Jagadambika Pal, chairing the session, urged the opposition parties to maintain decorum. Despite the continued uproar, the motion faced outright rejection, prompting the adjournment of the House for the day. Amit Shah chastised the opposition's actions, emphasizing that the parliamentary rules, not party rules, govern the House proceedings.

Shah expressed dismay over questioning the Speaker's integrity, noting that it's the first no-confidence motion against the Speaker in nearly forty years. He highlighted the BJP's historical stance of never challenging a Speaker's position, underscoring the role of the Speaker as a fair and neutral guardian of the House's interests.