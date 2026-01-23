Indian Auto LPG Coalition Advocates for Autogas Inclusion in Energy Study
The Indian Auto LPG Coalition has called on the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to include Auto LPG in a study on vehicular fuel options. The coalition argues that excluding Auto LPG could result in a biased assessment. They highlight Auto LPG's immediate benefits for air quality and sustainable mobility.
The Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) is urging the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to incorporate Auto LPG, also known as Autogas, into a current study on vehicular fuel options. This initiative aims to assess India's energy transition efforts in the transport sector.
The study, led by TERI and commissioned by the PNGRB, seeks to provide evidence-based insights on transport decarbonization and sustainable mobility. The IAC warns that excluding Auto LPG could lead to incomplete assessments, especially as the focus is on gaseous fuels.
Auto LPG is internationally recognized as a viable transition fuel, with over 30 million vehicles powered by it and extensive infrastructure support in India. The coalition asserts that failing to include it in the study could mean overlooking a practical and immediate solution to air quality and mobility challenges.
