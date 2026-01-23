Left Menu

Adani Group Fully Acquires IANS, Expanding Media Influence

Gautam Adani's conglomerate has fully acquired news agency IANS, marking another step in its media sector expansion. Through AMG Media Networks Ltd, Adani acquired the remaining 24 percent stake. This purchase further solidifies Adani's presence in media following previous acquisitions, such as NDTV and Quintillion Business Media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:05 IST
Adani Group Fully Acquires IANS, Expanding Media Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has taken a significant step by gaining complete control over the news agency IANS. The company's media arm, AMG Media Networks Ltd, has finalized a deal to acquire the remaining 24 percent stake, though the financial details remain undisclosed.

This acquisition marks a continuation of Adani's strategy to fortify its media footprint, which started in 2022 with ventures beyond its core areas in ports and energy. In recent years, the group has secured stakes in various media properties, including a controlling 65 percent interest in NDTV and partial ownership in Quintillion Business Media.

The complete acquisition of IANS, a prominent news agency in India delivering content in multiple languages and platforms, underscores the group's commitment to building a comprehensive multi-platform media empire, now solidified through this latest expansion.

TRENDING

1
Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

Valley's Power Struggle: KPDCL's Race Against Nature

 India
2
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm

 Switzerland
3
High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

High Court's Stance: Minister's Son Surrenders in Mahad Poll Violence Case

 India
4
Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026