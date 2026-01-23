Adani Group Fully Acquires IANS, Expanding Media Influence

Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has taken a significant step by gaining complete control over the news agency IANS. The company's media arm, AMG Media Networks Ltd, has finalized a deal to acquire the remaining 24 percent stake, though the financial details remain undisclosed.

This acquisition marks a continuation of Adani's strategy to fortify its media footprint, which started in 2022 with ventures beyond its core areas in ports and energy. In recent years, the group has secured stakes in various media properties, including a controlling 65 percent interest in NDTV and partial ownership in Quintillion Business Media.

The complete acquisition of IANS, a prominent news agency in India delivering content in multiple languages and platforms, underscores the group's commitment to building a comprehensive multi-platform media empire, now solidified through this latest expansion.