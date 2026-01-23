AIIMS Bhubaneswar Honored for Excellence in Digital Health Integration

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been lauded as the leading government facility in the integration of health records, under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). This accolade was announced on Friday, further solidifying AIIMS Bhubaneswar's role in pioneering digital health solutions.

The award was bestowed during the Chintan Shivir, convened on January 19-20 in Bhubaneswar. Organized by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the event saw participation from key figures in the healthcare sector.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas and IT Committee Chairman Manoj Kumar Mohanty accepted the award from Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The two-day Shivir engaged senior policymakers and health administrators from 27 states and 7 Union Territories, who gathered to assess progress and define future strategies for digital health initiatives under the ABDM.

(With inputs from agencies.)