U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Geopolitical Jitters

U.S. stocks opened mostly lower on Friday, facing a potential second weekly drop. Intel's negative outlook and ongoing geopolitical concerns dampened investor sentiment. The Dow Jones fell 133.13 points, while the S&P 500 decreased by 3.62 points. Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight rise of 1.30 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower at the opening on Friday, signaling a potential second consecutive weekly decline. This trend was exacerbated by Intel's disappointing outlook and pervasive geopolitical tensions that kept investors cautious.

By 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 133.13 points, equating to a 0.32% decline, settling at 49,226.80. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped by 3.62 points, a 0.03% decrease, to 6,911.27.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite Index showed resilience, edging up by 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to reach 23,438.32. This mixed market performance reflects broader economic uncertainties.

