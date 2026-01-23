U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Geopolitical Jitters

U.S. stocks were mostly lower at the opening on Friday, signaling a potential second consecutive weekly decline. This trend was exacerbated by Intel's disappointing outlook and pervasive geopolitical tensions that kept investors cautious.

By 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 133.13 points, equating to a 0.32% decline, settling at 49,226.80. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped by 3.62 points, a 0.03% decrease, to 6,911.27.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite Index showed resilience, edging up by 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to reach 23,438.32. This mixed market performance reflects broader economic uncertainties.