High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

The Western Railway has initiated trial runs for the Amrit Bharat non-AC push-pull train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central to evaluate its speed and performance. These trials by RDSO involve comprehensive testing of the train's riding quality, safety, and operational efficiency before its integration into regular service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:03 IST
The Western Railway embarked on an ambitious trial run of the 22-coach Amrit Bharat non-AC push-pull train rake on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central line on Friday, gauging its capability at a top speed of 130 kmph.

This Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) is managed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), running tests between Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Mumbai Central. The train reached Mumbai at 4.18 pm, shortly after departing from Ahmedabad at around 10.30 am, with a return trip slated for Saturday morning.

According to Western Railway, these trials ensure that all safety, performance, and riding quality metrics meet standards before deploying the train for regular passenger services, offering a high-capacity, efficient, and cost-effective travel option with modern amenities.

