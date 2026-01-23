BJP's Health Vision: Delhi's Medical Renaissance

In a bid to transform Delhi's healthcare landscape, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of the BJP government underscored the priority of providing timely and affordable medical treatment for all residents. Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital in Budh Vihar, northwest Delhi, on Friday, Gupta highlighted the strategic role of public-private partnerships.

The Chief Minister inspected NovaNeo Hospital, focusing on healthcare for newborns, and extended her best wishes to its management team. She expressed optimism that the facility would set new standards in service and excellence, according to a statement released by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

Gupta reaffirmed the Delhi government's dedication to enhancing healthcare services, emphasizing that efforts are aimed at ensuring residents have access to high-quality medical care within the city without having to seek treatment elsewhere. The initiative forms part of a broader vision to integrate collaborative healthcare models and deliver world-class services to Delhiites.

(With inputs from agencies.)