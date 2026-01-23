Goods Train Derailment in Odisha Disrupts Rail Services
Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Rupsa station in Odisha's Balasore district, affecting rail services in the Bhadrak-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway. No injuries were reported, and services resumed after restoration. An investigation by the Kharagpur division has been launched.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A goods train derailed in Odisha's Balasore district, disrupting transport services early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. as the train left Rupsa station after unloading cement and fertilizers.
No injuries were reported following the derailment, which involved three wagons that jumped the track en route to Kharagpur. Rail services through Rupsa station faced temporary disruptions.
Restorative efforts enabled the resumption of train services, and an investigation has been initiated by South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division.
