MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has unveiled a discussion paper on the updated methodology for the Quarterly GDP series and Sub-national Accounts, seeking feedback from users and domain experts.

Scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, the upcoming National Accounts Statistics series will use FY 2022-23 as its base year. MoSPI announced the formation of an Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS), chaired by Professor B N Goldar, to refine national account estimates. This committee includes members from central ministries, state governments, and research institutions.

As part of an initiative to engage users, MoSPI released prior discussion papers detailing aggregate compilation changes and GDP computation improvements, available on its website. This ongoing process reflects the ministry's commitment to methodological transparency and data accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)