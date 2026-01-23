Security Scare at Airport: Skeleton Model Mistaken for Real Bones

A brief moment of panic unfolded at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport after authorities found a box containing what appeared to be a human skeleton, triggering a security alert, officials reported on Friday.

The discovery led to immediate action as information reached the IGI Airport police about an unattended box near an airline office in the departure area. Local police, led by the SHO, followed standard security protocols to assess the situation, a senior police officer confirmed.

Upon inspection, the box's contents were revealed to be a model skeleton, typically used for educational purposes in nursing and medical fields. The box, labeled with the firm's address responsible for the model, was later verified as non-threatening. The item was left by a passenger not allowed to carry it on board, discovered by housekeeping staff. Authorities deemed the situation secure but sent the model for forensic examination to rule out all uncertainties.