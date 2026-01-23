Left Menu

Rivers to Riches: India's Inland Waterways Revolution

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the strategic importance of India's inland waterways in transforming transport and logistics, with special focus on the Northeast's potential. Inland waterways are poised to boost green growth, tourism, and economic opportunity, driven by clean-energy technology and multimodal integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Inland waterways are rapidly becoming a transformative force in India's transport and logistics, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Speaking at the third Inland Waterways Development Council meeting, he emphasized their role in alleviating road congestion and reducing logistics costs, crucial steps towards enhancing ease of business.

The minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in integrating waterways into India's multimodal logistics framework. By viewing rivers as economic lifelines, rather than mere natural resources, inland waterways are fostering green growth, digital transformation, and tourism-led development.

With significant expansions in cargo movement, passenger services, and cruise tourism, the government is committed to replicating successful water transport models like the Kochi Water Metro across other cities. Special emphasis is placed on the Northeast, where enhancing waterways aims to boost trade, tourism, and community livelihoods.

