Rivers to Riches: India's Inland Waterways Revolution

Inland waterways are rapidly becoming a transformative force in India's transport and logistics, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Speaking at the third Inland Waterways Development Council meeting, he emphasized their role in alleviating road congestion and reducing logistics costs, crucial steps towards enhancing ease of business.

The minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in integrating waterways into India's multimodal logistics framework. By viewing rivers as economic lifelines, rather than mere natural resources, inland waterways are fostering green growth, digital transformation, and tourism-led development.

With significant expansions in cargo movement, passenger services, and cruise tourism, the government is committed to replicating successful water transport models like the Kochi Water Metro across other cities. Special emphasis is placed on the Northeast, where enhancing waterways aims to boost trade, tourism, and community livelihoods.