Tamil Nadu Challenges New Employment Act: Constitutional Clash Ignites Debate

In a significant political move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, advocating for the restoration of the MGNREGA. The BJP criticized this defiance, questioning the state's constitutional authority to oppose a Parliament-passed law, further escalating tensions regarding the act's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:30 IST
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has sparked a significant political debate by adopting a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, seeking the continuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which questioned the constitutional authority of the state assembly in opposing a law passed by Parliament.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi challenged the stance of the Tamil Nadu government and its Chief Minister M K Stalin, who argued that the new scheme undermines rural livelihoods and state financial structures. Trivedi further questioned whether state assemblies can pass bills countering legislation approved by the central government without constitutional repercussions.

This development also saw BJP targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, highlighting concerns about the constitutionality and potential dangers of allowing state assemblies to defy central legislation. The debate underscores broader national discussions about federal authority and state rights.

