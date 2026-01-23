India's Ambitious Vision: Soaring to a Global Aviation Hub by 2047

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu underscored India's ambitions to transform into a global aviation leader by 2047. Addressing industry giants Airbus and Boeing, he proposed the establishment of aircraft component manufacturing and MRO facilities within India.

The minister highlighted India's rapidly growing aviation sector, noting plans to increase the number of airports from 164 to 350 by 2047. He emphasized the strategic importance of expanding helicopter services and boosting fleet size to satisfy increasing air traffic demands.

Naidu's discussions with European Union leaders focused on sustainable aviation collaborations, particularly in Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Additionally, engagements with tech executives spotlighted AI-driven advancements for airport and air traffic management, with India's transformation showcased to global stakeholders at the Davos event.