Market Turbulence: Wall Street Faces Challenges Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Concerns

Wall Street faced a rocky start on Friday, with the U.S. stock market expected to see its second consecutive weekly decline. The downtick comes amid a cautious trading environment, driven by a downbeat outlook from chipmaker Intel and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Geopolitical unease was fueled earlier by President Trump's threatened tariffs against European allies aimed at acquiring Greenland. Although later retracted, these threats have left a lasting impact. Adding to market jitters, Intel reported a dismal forecast, blaming issues with meeting demand for its server chips.

Investors are nervously eyeing next week's Federal Reserve announcement, particularly awaiting Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Amidst a generally positive earnings season, market watchers are also focused on upcoming reports from major tech players like Apple and Tesla to assess continued growth potential.

