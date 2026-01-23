TMC MLA's Controversial Remarks Amidst SIR Hearing Tensions

Amid heightened tensions at a West Bengal Special Inclusion Revision (SIR) hearing, TMC MLA Manirul Islam has formally declared his respect for the Constitution and the Election Commission. Accused of instigating violence, Islam clarified in a letter to the electoral registration officer that his remarks were aimed at voicing public concerns, not disrupting the exercise.

The Election Commission had instructed the district administration to file an FIR against Islam following alleged acts of vandalism and intimidation at the hearing centre. Violence erupted on January 14 at the Farakka BDO office after Islam's supporters protested against perceived discriminatory practices in the SIR process.

While Islam insists his comments were misunderstood, he expressed willingness to comply with all lawful directions. Police have already arrested two individuals on vandalism charges, though no FIR has been filed against Islam, despite directives from the Election Commission.

