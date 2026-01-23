'Hind Ki Chadar' Tribute Draws Massive Crowds
The 'Hind Ki Chadar' programme commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary in Nanded, drawing 8-10 lakh devotees. The state minority welfare department ensures ample amenities on a 52-acre site, while special trains accommodate visitors. Local schools remain closed during the event, scheduled for January 24-25.
Nanded is set to host the 'Hind Ki Chadar' event, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The official expects between 8 to 10 lakh devotees from across the country to participate.
The state's minority welfare department has prepared a 52-acre site at Modi Ground to accommodate the massive gathering with necessary amenities in place.
Special trains are arranged from various regions for attendee convenience, and schools in Nanded taluka are closed on Saturday. The Shahidi Samagam will be conducted on January 24 and 25 from 10 am to 8 pm.
