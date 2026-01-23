Nationwide Bank Strike Pushes for Five-Day Work Week

Bank employee unions have announced a nationwide strike on January 27, advocating for a long-standing demand of a five-day work week. This move is expected to disrupt public sector banking operations for three days, given the preceding holidays on January 25 and 26.

Public sector banks have already alerted customers about the potential disruption in services. The decision follows inconclusive conciliation meetings led by the Chief Labour Commissioner, involving the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and other stakeholders.

The UFBU, which represents major bank unions in India, argues that other financial and government sectors, like RBI and stock exchanges, already adhere to a five-day week, emphasizing that banks should follow suit to avoid disparities in working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)