Godrej Consumer Products' Marginal Profit Dip Amid Revenue Surge

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has announced a marginal decline in its net profit, reporting Rs 497.91 crore for the third quarter ending December 2026. This comes despite a notable rise in sales revenue by 8.81%, marking Rs 4,079.47 crore for the same period, reflecting growth in their FMCG operations.

Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati stated that the company managed a robust performance in its standalone India business, primarily supported by disciplined cost management and favorable input costs. The EBITDA margins stood healthily at 24.8%, with underlying volume growth reaching 9% domestically.

While GCPL saw positive growth in the African market, its revenue in the Indonesian and Latin American markets faced declines due to distribution adjustments and market challenges. Looking forward, Sitapati expressed confidence in continuing high single-digit revenue growth, underscoring GCPL's optimistic outlook for sustained profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)