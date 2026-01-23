PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

Real estate consultant PropertyPistol has announced a successful equity fundraising round, securing Rs 25 crore. Prominent equity investor Ashish Kacholia spearheaded the Pre-Series B funding round, supported by existing investors.

The influx of capital is earmarked for expanding PropertyPistol's business presence in the key markets of Delhi-NCR and Dubai, according to the company's statement on Friday.

Ashish Narain Agarwal, the founder and Managing Director of PropertyPistol, emphasized that the funding would strategically accelerate the company's mission to establish a scalable, high-governance distribution platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)