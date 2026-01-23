Left Menu

PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

PropertyPistol, a real estate consultancy, has successfully raised Rs 25 crore in equity funding led by Ashish Kacholia. The funds will be used to expand operations in Delhi-NCR and Dubai. Founded in 2012, the company has facilitated the sale of over 32,000 homes across India and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:49 IST
PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate consultant PropertyPistol has announced a successful equity fundraising round, securing Rs 25 crore. Prominent equity investor Ashish Kacholia spearheaded the Pre-Series B funding round, supported by existing investors.

The influx of capital is earmarked for expanding PropertyPistol's business presence in the key markets of Delhi-NCR and Dubai, according to the company's statement on Friday.

Ashish Narain Agarwal, the founder and Managing Director of PropertyPistol, emphasized that the funding would strategically accelerate the company's mission to establish a scalable, high-governance distribution platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

 India
2
Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threatened

Targeted UK Attacks Investigated: Supporters of Pakistan's Imran Khan Threat...

 United Kingdom
3
Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

 Global
4
Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster in Gujarat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026