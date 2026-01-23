PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions
PropertyPistol, a real estate consultancy, has successfully raised Rs 25 crore in equity funding led by Ashish Kacholia. The funds will be used to expand operations in Delhi-NCR and Dubai. Founded in 2012, the company has facilitated the sale of over 32,000 homes across India and the Middle East.
Real estate consultant PropertyPistol has announced a successful equity fundraising round, securing Rs 25 crore. Prominent equity investor Ashish Kacholia spearheaded the Pre-Series B funding round, supported by existing investors.
The influx of capital is earmarked for expanding PropertyPistol's business presence in the key markets of Delhi-NCR and Dubai, according to the company's statement on Friday.
Ashish Narain Agarwal, the founder and Managing Director of PropertyPistol, emphasized that the funding would strategically accelerate the company's mission to establish a scalable, high-governance distribution platform.
