Left Menu

KLM Halts Dubai Flights Amid Middle East Conflict

Dutch airline KLM has suspended all flights to Dubai until March 28 due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, prioritizing passenger safety. Despite the cancellations, KLM remains committed to assisting passengers through repatriation efforts coordinated with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:01 IST
KLM Halts Dubai Flights Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Dutch airline KLM has announced the suspension of all flights to Dubai until March 28. The decision highlights KLM's dedication to passenger safety amidst unpredictable conditions.

The airline, which operates as part of the Air France-KLM Group, emphasized its commitment to ensuring customer welfare. KLM is actively coordinating with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of travelers stranded by the flight cancellations.

KLM continues to monitor the situation closely, ready to make adjustments as circumstances evolve, aiming to resume regular operations once stability in the region is assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026