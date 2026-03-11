KLM Halts Dubai Flights Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Dutch airline KLM has announced the suspension of all flights to Dubai until March 28. The decision highlights KLM's dedication to passenger safety amidst unpredictable conditions.

The airline, which operates as part of the Air France-KLM Group, emphasized its commitment to ensuring customer welfare. KLM is actively coordinating with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of travelers stranded by the flight cancellations.

KLM continues to monitor the situation closely, ready to make adjustments as circumstances evolve, aiming to resume regular operations once stability in the region is assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)