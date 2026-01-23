Market Turbulence: Intel's Stumble and Global Repercussions

The US stock market concluded a tense week with a downward drift on Friday, following loud threats and reversals earlier. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, marking a second consecutive weekly loss, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 252 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Intel's significant 14.7% tumble pulled the market lower as its early 2025 results beat expectations, but the forecast for the upcoming first quarter missed Wall Street's predictions. Shortages in supply chains, expected to ease by spring, and opportunities from artificial intelligence were discussed by Intel leaders.

Amid wavering bond and currency markets spurred by President Trump's tariff threats over European opposition to his Greenland plans, investor confidence fluctuated. Though tariffs were eventually retracted, financial markets rumbled, evidenced by gold edging closer to $5,000 an ounce as investors sought safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)