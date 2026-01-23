Milma Expands Horizons: Exporting Premium Dairy to GCC
Milma has partnered with Food Links to export its premium dairy products to GCC countries. The agreement involves monthly exports of 20 tonnes of ghee and other products, enhancing Milma’s overseas market presence. The contract respects existing agreements with Lulu Group and lasts for one year, subject to review.
The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, widely recognized by its brand name Milma, has inked a pivotal MoU with Food Links to boost its premium dairy product exports across four GCC nations, according to officials.
The memorandum was officially endorsed by Milma's Managing Director Asif K Yusuf and Food Links partner Muhammad Shibu, with Milma Chairman K S Mani also present during the signing ceremony, the press release disclosed.
This strategic agreement requires Food Links to import 20 tonnes of ghee from Milma each month, alongside a commitment to market additional products valued at a minimum of Rs five lakh in each target country. Milma assures that its current partnerships remain unaffected while promising adherence to quality standards from its Punnapra Central Products Unit.
