Milma Expands Horizons: Exporting Premium Dairy to GCC

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, widely recognized by its brand name Milma, has inked a pivotal MoU with Food Links to boost its premium dairy product exports across four GCC nations, according to officials.

The memorandum was officially endorsed by Milma's Managing Director Asif K Yusuf and Food Links partner Muhammad Shibu, with Milma Chairman K S Mani also present during the signing ceremony, the press release disclosed.

This strategic agreement requires Food Links to import 20 tonnes of ghee from Milma each month, alongside a commitment to market additional products valued at a minimum of Rs five lakh in each target country. Milma assures that its current partnerships remain unaffected while promising adherence to quality standards from its Punnapra Central Products Unit.

