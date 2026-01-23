Sait-Gobain's Expanding Footprint: A Strategic Bet on India's Construction Boom

French construction materials leader, Saint-Gobain, is set to significantly expand its presence in India, its global CEO, Benoit Bazin, shared during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The company, already doing business worth 2 billion euros annually in India, plans to double its operations every five years, foreseeing a bright future driven by India's urban growth and innovation.

Saint-Gobain currently operates 82 plants across India, with its workforce led entirely by Indian management, including India CEO, Sreedhar N, who oversees the Asia Pacific region. The company employs over 400 researchers and nearly 2,000 IT developers in Chennai, emphasizing India's role as a hub for innovation and export of talent within the firm.

The expansion strategy includes increasing site numbers beyond 100, leveraging both organic growth and acquisitions. With 95% of its sales in India made locally, the company also exports to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, buoyed by nearly 10% annual volume growth. Bazin expresses confidence in India's prosperous future and its pivotal role in Saint-Gobain's global strategy.