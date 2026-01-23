Left Menu

Sait-Gobain's Expanding Footprint: A Strategic Bet on India's Construction Boom

French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain plans significant expansion in India, through acquisitions and capital investments. The company sees India as a key growth market, given its urbanization and population growth. Saint-Gobain has 82 plants in India, with plans to increase this to over 100.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
French construction materials leader, Saint-Gobain, is set to significantly expand its presence in India, its global CEO, Benoit Bazin, shared during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The company, already doing business worth 2 billion euros annually in India, plans to double its operations every five years, foreseeing a bright future driven by India's urban growth and innovation.

Saint-Gobain currently operates 82 plants across India, with its workforce led entirely by Indian management, including India CEO, Sreedhar N, who oversees the Asia Pacific region. The company employs over 400 researchers and nearly 2,000 IT developers in Chennai, emphasizing India's role as a hub for innovation and export of talent within the firm.

The expansion strategy includes increasing site numbers beyond 100, leveraging both organic growth and acquisitions. With 95% of its sales in India made locally, the company also exports to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, buoyed by nearly 10% annual volume growth. Bazin expresses confidence in India's prosperous future and its pivotal role in Saint-Gobain's global strategy.

