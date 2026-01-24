Mystery at Sirhind: Freight Track Damage Sparks Investigation

A railway track primarily used for freight near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab has been discovered damaged, prompting an investigation by Government Railway Police. The authorities are currently examining whether an explosion could be the cause.

The compromised track, located near Khanpur village approximately 4-5 kilometers from Sirhind station, was identified on Friday night. Officials confirmed that the track is utilized exclusively for goods trains.

Inquiries about a possible explosion were met with caution as the matter remains under investigation. A case has been filed under Section 150 of the Railways Act, which pertains to the malicious wrecking of trains, as the police continue their inquiries.