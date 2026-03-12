Caravaggio's Portrait: A Historic Art Acquisition

ROME - In a move highlighting Italy's dedication to its cultural heritage, the Culture Ministry has announced the acquisition of a rare portrait by Baroque master Caravaggio. The artwork, secured after year-long negotiations, was purchased for an impressive 30 million euros.

The acquisition marks one of the highest prices the Italian state has ever paid for a single piece of artwork. Officials say the purchase was driven by the portrait's significance and rarity, as Caravaggio's works continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

This investment reaffirms Italy's commitment to art preservation, ensuring that this remarkable piece remains accessible to the public while showcasing the timeless appeal and influence of Caravaggio's artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)