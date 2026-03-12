Left Menu

Historic Oil Release: IEA Takes Bold Step Amid Global Tensions

The International Energy Agency announced the historic release of 400 million barrels of oil to counter skyrocketing prices amid U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. This initiative, supported by all 32 member nations, aims to stabilize the volatile oil market severely affected by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:23 IST
Historic Oil Release: IEA Takes Bold Step Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) undertook its largest oil release in history by agreeing to release 400 million barrels. This decisive action, backed by all 32 member nations, seeks to combat the soaring crude prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

President Donald Trump, emphasizing U.S. participation, committed to contributing "a little bit" from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The decision comes amid unprecedented market challenges, as IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol expressed relief over the collective emergency action. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have led Iran to warn of $200-a-barrel oil, following attacks on merchant ships.

Financial analysts questioned the sufficiency of the release, cautioning that a rapid daily deployment would be critical to counter the severe disruption of the oil flow. The previous extensive release occurred in 2022 during the Ukraine conflict, marking the U.S. as a leading force in orchestrating these critical interventions once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026