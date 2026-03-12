Left Menu

Settlement Talks Heat Up in Bank of America's Epstein Case

A U.S. judge postponed Leon Black's deposition in a lawsuit accusing Bank of America of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, amid potential settlement talks. The lawsuit claims the bank ignored suspicious transactions by Black to Epstein. Legal proceedings are progressing, with a trial set for May 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:25 IST
A U.S. judge delayed Leon Black's deposition concerning allegations against Bank of America. The postponement comes amid potential settlement discussions in a lawsuit accusing the bank of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities, according to Black's lawyer.

The lawsuit claims suspicious transactions by Black to Epstein were disregarded by Bank of America. Previously, a judge allowed the case to proceed, citing the charges' sufficiency. Parties involved haven't confirmed settlement talks despite the claims.

The case trial is scheduled for May 11. Black, denying any wrongdoing, had previously paid Epstein $158 million for services. Meanwhile, law firms procured substantial settlements from other banks embroiled with Epstein, totaling millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

