Settlement Talks Heat Up in Bank of America's Epstein Case

A U.S. judge delayed Leon Black's deposition concerning allegations against Bank of America. The postponement comes amid potential settlement discussions in a lawsuit accusing the bank of enabling Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities, according to Black's lawyer.

The lawsuit claims suspicious transactions by Black to Epstein were disregarded by Bank of America. Previously, a judge allowed the case to proceed, citing the charges' sufficiency. Parties involved haven't confirmed settlement talks despite the claims.

The case trial is scheduled for May 11. Black, denying any wrongdoing, had previously paid Epstein $158 million for services. Meanwhile, law firms procured substantial settlements from other banks embroiled with Epstein, totaling millions.

