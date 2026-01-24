UltraTech Cement Achieves Robust Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

UltraTech Cement, a prominent player in India's cement industry, reported a substantial consolidated net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This marks a notable increase from the Rs 1,363.44 crore net profit recorded in the same period of the previous year, as per its latest regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations also saw significant growth, reaching Rs 21,829.68 crore, up from Rs 17,778.83 crore a year ago. This growth is partly attributed to strategic acquisitions, including India Cements Ltd (ICL), Blrla White WallCare, and the UAE-based RAKWCT, which have expanded UltraTech's operational capacity.

In addition to operational expansions, UltraTech's capacity utilization improved by 5% year-on-year, with domestic grey cement production witnessing a 15.4% uptick. The company's ongoing focus on efficiency and strategic development, including new capacities added in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, underscores its strong market position and growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)