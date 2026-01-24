Honoring Fallen Heroes: A Tribute to Sudhir Narwal and Mohit Chauhan
Sudhir Narwal and Mohit Chauhan, two soldiers who lost their lives after their Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, were cremated with full state honors in Haryana. The incident occurred during an anti-terror operation. The community gathered to mourn and honor their sacrifice.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn ceremony, the communities of Haryana bid farewell to two of their brave soldiers, Sudhir Narwal and Mohit Chauhan. Both men were among the 10 military personnel who tragically lost their lives when their Army vehicle plummeted into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district during an anti-terror operation.
The accident unfolded on Thursday when their armored vehicle lost control and fell 200 feet at the Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. On Saturday, Narwal was cremated in Sherpur village and Chauhan in Gijarodh village, both in Haryana, amidst heartfelt tributes and state honors.
The funerals saw an outpouring of grief, with community members, family, and state officials, including Haryana minister Shyam Singh Rana, attending to honor their memory. The fallen soldiers' funerals highlight their sacrifice, leaving behind mourning families and a grateful nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security Measures on India-Nepal Border for Republic Day
Defence Minister Urges Indian Youth to Lead Nation Amidst Global Uncertainty
Cuba Seeks to Expand Economic Ties with India Across Multiple Sectors
India's AI Era: Urgent Realignment Needed in Education and Hiring Systems
India's Stand on Iran Human Rights Resolution: A Diplomatic Tightrope