Sabarimala Gold Case Accusations: Political Pressure Hinders Justice

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, asserted that undue political pressure from the chief minister's office is hindering the filing of chargesheets in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, resulting in accused individuals gaining statutory bail.

Satheesan emphasized that the absence of timely chargesheet submissions could lead to suspects tampering with evidence, particularly given that the allegedly stolen gold remains unrecovered. The cases concern the suspected misappropriation of gold from temple idols and door frames.

The Special Investigation Team, tasked with probing the matter, has arrested 12 individuals so far. Satheesan highlighted that without the filing of even an interim chargesheet within the legally mandated period, the prime accused are likely to secure further bail, questioning the efficiency of the investigation.

