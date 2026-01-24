Djokovic Soars to 400 Grand Slam Wins at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic displayed his prowess on the court at the Australian Open, overpowering Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6(4). With this victory, he reached the fourth round and equaled the record of 102 match wins at Melbourne, held by Roger Federer. Djokovic now holds the distinction of being the first player to amass 400 Grand Slam wins.

The 10-time Melbourne Park champion remarked on his successful start but remained cautious about the challenges ahead. Recalling lessons from the previous year, he noted that early excitement and strong performances sometimes led to injuries, emphasizing his determination to remain focused in upcoming competitions.

Amid heated play and intense rallies, Djokovic encountered minor hurdles, including a near violation for hitting a ball close to a ball kid. After addressing a blister on his foot, he maintained composure to set up a match against either Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn. Djokovic remains confident, relishing the challenges from rising stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

