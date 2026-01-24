Djokovic Soars to 400 Grand Slam Wins at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic defeated Botic van de Zandschulp at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round and equaling Roger Federer's record of 102 match victories at Melbourne. Djokovic also became the first player to achieve 400 Grand Slam wins. Despite minor setbacks, he remains optimistic for future matches.
Novak Djokovic displayed his prowess on the court at the Australian Open, overpowering Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6(4). With this victory, he reached the fourth round and equaled the record of 102 match wins at Melbourne, held by Roger Federer. Djokovic now holds the distinction of being the first player to amass 400 Grand Slam wins.
The 10-time Melbourne Park champion remarked on his successful start but remained cautious about the challenges ahead. Recalling lessons from the previous year, he noted that early excitement and strong performances sometimes led to injuries, emphasizing his determination to remain focused in upcoming competitions.
Amid heated play and intense rallies, Djokovic encountered minor hurdles, including a near violation for hitting a ball close to a ball kid. After addressing a blister on his foot, he maintained composure to set up a match against either Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn. Djokovic remains confident, relishing the challenges from rising stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Reforms Revolutionize Recruitment: Record Appointments and Promotions Unveiled
Novak Djokovic's Melbourne Masterclass: A Record-Setting Performance
Cold Snap in Punjab and Haryana: Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows
East Coast Railway Hits Record Freight Earnings in 294 Days
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Heats of Melbourne