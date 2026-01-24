Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Unveils QR-Based Return Tickets

The Kolkata Metro Railway introduces a QR-coded return ticket system across all corridors. This initiative helps passengers save time by eliminating the need to buy return journey tickets at counters. Piloted on an experimental basis, it promises reduced queuing and efficient travel across multiple routes.

Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:23 IST
The Kolkata Metro Railway has rolled out a new return ticket system featuring QR codes, designed to simplify travel for commuters across all its lines, an official stated on Saturday.

Passengers using this system won't have to queue for tickets at Metro counters for their return trips, thus saving time and reducing waiting periods, explained a Metro Railway spokesperson.

The return trip must be completed on the date indicated on the ticket. Passengers should keep their tickets safe for the return journey. Currently in a trial phase, this facility spans several key corridors including Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram and Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V.

