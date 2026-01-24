Kolkata Metro Unveils QR-Based Return Tickets

The Kolkata Metro Railway has rolled out a new return ticket system featuring QR codes, designed to simplify travel for commuters across all its lines, an official stated on Saturday.

Passengers using this system won't have to queue for tickets at Metro counters for their return trips, thus saving time and reducing waiting periods, explained a Metro Railway spokesperson.

The return trip must be completed on the date indicated on the ticket. Passengers should keep their tickets safe for the return journey. Currently in a trial phase, this facility spans several key corridors including Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram and Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V.