Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure: Snowfall Disrupts Traffic

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed for the third consecutive day as severe snowfall blankets parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar. According to local officials, the adverse weather has led to significant travel disruptions.

Heavy snowfall forced the closure of the 270-kilometre highway on Friday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. A senior traffic police official indicated that snow clearance efforts are ongoing. However, fresh snowfall in Kulgam district is hindering the restoration of the road.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, flight operations at Srinagar International Airport have not been affected. According to an official from the Airport Authority of India, flights are arriving and departing as scheduled, offering some relief amid the prevailing weather concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)