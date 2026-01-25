India-EU Free Trade Pact: A Game Changer for Global Commerce

The upcoming India-EU free trade agreement, slated for announcement on January 27, is anticipated to significantly lower costs and bolster trade without harming domestic industries, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

GTRI highlights the complementary trade relationship between India and the EU, where India focuses on labor-intensive exports while the EU provides capital goods and advanced technologies.

The reduction in tariffs is expected to enhance input cost efficiency, deepen value-chain integration, and elevate trade volumes, marking substantial benefits for producers and consumers in both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)