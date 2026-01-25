Revitalizing India: The Allure of Ayurveda-Based Wellness Tourism

Ayurveda-based wellness treatments are transforming trips to India into rejuvenating journeys for international visitors. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa stands out as a premier center for traditional therapies.

Panchakarma therapy is a highlight at AIIA, showcasing encouraging results even in complex medical conditions. Natalia, a 63-year-old from Russia, found relief from chronic pains and eye issues through the therapy.

AIIA Goa has become a hub for ayurvedic research and patient care under the Ministry of Ayush. Established three years ago, it integrates classical ayurvedic wisdom with modern diagnostics, catering to domestic and international patients seeking holistic healing.