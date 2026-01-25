Left Menu

NHAI's Strategic Push to Slash Debt Below Rs 2 Lakh Crore

NHAI aims to cut its debt below Rs 2 lakh crore by March. Having peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22, the debt currently stands at Rs 2.36 lakh crore. Strategic steps including prepayment and proactive bank negotiations have led to significant reductions in debt and interest burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:54 IST
NHAI's Strategic Push to Slash Debt Below Rs 2 Lakh Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking decisive strides toward reducing its debt to less than Rs 2 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year. This marks a significant move from its peak debt of Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the 2021-22 period.

According to a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, NHAI has not taken on new borrowing since 2023, allowing the debt liability to fall by about 32 percent. Additionally, the agency prepaid Rs 86,000 crore of its obligations, including a substantial Rs 50,000 crore in NSSF loans.

Through effective negotiation with banks, NHAI managed to reduce interest rates substantially by 80 basis points over the last two years. This has resulted in interest savings exceeding Rs 3,500 crore, contributing to the organization's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026