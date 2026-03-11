PM Modi Launches ₹5,600 Crore Infrastructure and Energy Projects in Trichy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched and laid the foundation for a series of major development projects worth ₹5,600 crore in Tamil Nadu, aimed at strengthening energy infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, transport connectivity and rural development in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in the historic city of Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), the Prime Minister said the projects will significantly enhance economic growth and employment opportunities.

“These projects will boost energy access, connectivity, and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Major Push for Clean Energy Infrastructure

A key highlight of the visit was the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

The ₹3,700 crore project will supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to nearly nine lakh households and multiple commercial establishments across the Nilgiris and Erode districts.

Emphasising the environmental benefits, the Prime Minister said the project would significantly reduce pollution.

“The positive environmental impact of this project over just eight years will be similar to the planting of four crore trees,” he noted.

Strengthening ‘Make in India’ Through Local Manufacturing

The Prime Minister also dedicated Indian Oil Corporation’s Lube Blending Plant in Chennai to the nation.

Describing it as one of the largest facilities of its kind globally, Modi said the plant will strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

“The increase in local production of lubricants also reduces imports and saves money for the nation,” he said.

The facility is expected to cater to the lubricant requirements of various industries in India as well as export markets.

Rural Roads to Boost Local Economy

Highlighting the importance of rural connectivity, the Prime Minister inaugurated 370 kilometres of rural roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The improved road infrastructure is expected to enhance access to healthcare, education and markets for rural communities.

“Each road lifts the rural economy and increases ease of living,” Modi said.

Highway Bypass to Protect Historic Chola Temple

In a move aimed at protecting cultural heritage, the Prime Minister announced a new highway bypass project at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

The bypass will divert heavy traffic away from the UNESCO-recognised Brihadisvara Temple complex built by Emperor Rajendra Chola, ensuring the safety of the historic monument and visitors.

“This means better safety for everyone,” the Prime Minister said.

Boost to Rail Connectivity and Tourism

Modi also highlighted the ongoing modernization of railway infrastructure in Tamil Nadu under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Eight railway stations in the state have recently been redeveloped as part of the programme.

During the visit, the Prime Minister flagged off new train services connecting key cities including Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Rameswaram, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikkudi, which are expected to strengthen tourism and regional trade.

Vision for Tamil Nadu’s Growth

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to accelerating development in Tamil Nadu.

“We are working day and night for the state’s progress and we will continue to do so,” he said.

The projects launched in Trichy are expected to strengthen energy infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, transportation networks and rural connectivity, contributing to long-term economic growth in the state.