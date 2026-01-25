LogiMAT India 2026: Pioneering a New Era in Indo-German Logistics
LogiMAT India 2026 is set to drive major growth in Indo-German logistics and investment sectors. The event aims to boost bilateral trade by USD 7.5 billion over three years, signifying deeper ties in logistics, technology, and investment. Featuring top German companies, the event promises innovation and market expansion.
LogiMAT India 2026 is poised to be a pivotal event in the landscape of Indo-German economic relations. Expected to catalyse over 15% growth in logistics and investments, this platform signifies a USD 7.5 billion boost over the next three years.
The bilateral trade between India and Germany surpassed USD 50 billion in 2024-25, highlighting a strengthened partnership in logistics, technology, and investment. Leading the charge is Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India, who emphasized the transformative potential of LogiMAT India.
The three-day event, happening at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, will showcase cutting-edge advancements in automation, AI-driven supply chain management, and more, solidifying the Indo-German collaboration in logistics and technology.
