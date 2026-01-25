LogiMAT India 2026: Pioneering a New Era in Indo-German Logistics

LogiMAT India 2026 is poised to be a pivotal event in the landscape of Indo-German economic relations. Expected to catalyse over 15% growth in logistics and investments, this platform signifies a USD 7.5 billion boost over the next three years.

The bilateral trade between India and Germany surpassed USD 50 billion in 2024-25, highlighting a strengthened partnership in logistics, technology, and investment. Leading the charge is Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India, who emphasized the transformative potential of LogiMAT India.

The three-day event, happening at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, will showcase cutting-edge advancements in automation, AI-driven supply chain management, and more, solidifying the Indo-German collaboration in logistics and technology.

