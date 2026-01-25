Left Menu

LogiMAT India 2026: Pioneering a New Era in Indo-German Logistics

LogiMAT India 2026 is set to drive major growth in Indo-German logistics and investment sectors. The event aims to boost bilateral trade by USD 7.5 billion over three years, signifying deeper ties in logistics, technology, and investment. Featuring top German companies, the event promises innovation and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:52 IST
LogiMAT India 2026: Pioneering a New Era in Indo-German Logistics
  • Country:
  • India

LogiMAT India 2026 is poised to be a pivotal event in the landscape of Indo-German economic relations. Expected to catalyse over 15% growth in logistics and investments, this platform signifies a USD 7.5 billion boost over the next three years.

The bilateral trade between India and Germany surpassed USD 50 billion in 2024-25, highlighting a strengthened partnership in logistics, technology, and investment. Leading the charge is Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India, who emphasized the transformative potential of LogiMAT India.

The three-day event, happening at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, will showcase cutting-edge advancements in automation, AI-driven supply chain management, and more, solidifying the Indo-German collaboration in logistics and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026