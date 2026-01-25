Tragic Tractor Accident in Kaushambi Leaves Two Dead, Two Critical

In a tragic accident in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, two labourers lost their lives while two others sustained critical injuries following the overturning of a bamboo-laden tractor-trolley. The incident occurred near Kaima village in the Mohabbatpur Painsa area on Saturday night.

The tractor-trolley, en route to Aureni village in Kada Dham, was carrying four labourers along with its driver when the driver lost control, leading to the overturn. This resulted in the labourers being trapped underneath the vehicle, as reported by a police officer.

Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Verma revealed that the injured were taken to Sirathu Community Health Centre. Suresh and Arjun succumbed to their injuries, while Veerendra and Parvez, in critical condition, were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for further treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)