Tragic Accident: Army Vehicle Plummets into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident, four Army personnel lost their lives, and nine others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The accident occurred on the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road at Khanni top when the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying 17 personnel, veered out of control and plunged 200 feet into a gorge, as per official accounts.

A swift joint rescue effort by the Army and police resulted in the immediate recovery of the deceased and the rescue of nine injured soldiers. Three critically injured personnel were subsequently airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for advanced medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)