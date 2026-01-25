Special Reserved Trains To Aid As Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Travel

Amidst recent widespread snowfall causing major disruptions to both road and air travel, Northern Railway's Jammu division has announced the operation of special reserved trains between SMVD Katra and Srinagar. This measure aims to assist stranded passengers, official sources disclosed on Sunday.

Under the directive of Divisional Railway Manager (Jammu) Vivek Kumar, these trains will operate on January 27 and 28. The decision reflects efforts to cater to passengers' convenience during the absence of Vande Bharat trains on those specific days.

Projected heavy snowfall in Kashmir and Jammu from January 26 to 27 has necessitated this initiative, with the first train departing from SMVD Katra on January 27 at 8:10 am. Despite a partial reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, travel conditions remain challenging due to ongoing weather disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)