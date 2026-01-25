Left Menu

Special Reserved Trains To Aid As Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Travel

Amidst heavy snowfall disrupting travel, Northern Railway's Jammu division is operating special reserved trains between SMVD Katra and Srinagar to assist stranded passengers. Scheduled for January 27 and 28, this initiative provides an alternative due to the unavailability of Vande Bharat trains and adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:12 IST
Special Reserved Trains To Aid As Snowfall Disrupts Jammu Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst recent widespread snowfall causing major disruptions to both road and air travel, Northern Railway's Jammu division has announced the operation of special reserved trains between SMVD Katra and Srinagar. This measure aims to assist stranded passengers, official sources disclosed on Sunday.

Under the directive of Divisional Railway Manager (Jammu) Vivek Kumar, these trains will operate on January 27 and 28. The decision reflects efforts to cater to passengers' convenience during the absence of Vande Bharat trains on those specific days.

Projected heavy snowfall in Kashmir and Jammu from January 26 to 27 has necessitated this initiative, with the first train departing from SMVD Katra on January 27 at 8:10 am. Despite a partial reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, travel conditions remain challenging due to ongoing weather disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026