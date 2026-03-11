Jammu and Kashmir Boosts National Presence with New Properties Initiative

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a critical review on Wednesday of plans to erect new Jammu and Kashmir Houses in Dwarka, Delhi, and Mumbai. The initiative includes revamping existing government properties across multiple states and Union Territories to spotlight Jammu and Kashmir's cultural richness nationwide.

The meeting, attended by Resident Commissioner J&K Ramesh Kumar and senior officials, highlighted ongoing projects, budgetary necessities, and future development plans. These efforts aim to bolster institutional infrastructure outside Jammu and Kashmir, with an emphasis on integrating cultural heritage into all properties.

In addition to inspecting J&K's properties in key locations like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai, discussions also encompassed expansion and modernization of facilities for officials, students, and visitors. The Chief Minister emphasized timely, quality completion, ensuring these assets reflect pride and architectural identity significant to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)