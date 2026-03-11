Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Boosts National Presence with New Properties Initiative

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviews plans to establish new JK Houses in New Delhi and Mumbai, aiming to revamp government properties across India. The initiative focuses on showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage while providing modern infrastructure for officials and visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Boosts National Presence with New Properties Initiative
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a critical review on Wednesday of plans to erect new Jammu and Kashmir Houses in Dwarka, Delhi, and Mumbai. The initiative includes revamping existing government properties across multiple states and Union Territories to spotlight Jammu and Kashmir's cultural richness nationwide.

The meeting, attended by Resident Commissioner J&K Ramesh Kumar and senior officials, highlighted ongoing projects, budgetary necessities, and future development plans. These efforts aim to bolster institutional infrastructure outside Jammu and Kashmir, with an emphasis on integrating cultural heritage into all properties.

In addition to inspecting J&K's properties in key locations like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai, discussions also encompassed expansion and modernization of facilities for officials, students, and visitors. The Chief Minister emphasized timely, quality completion, ensuring these assets reflect pride and architectural identity significant to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026